Abstract

This study examines the prevalence and risk factors of physical, sexual, psychological, and economic violence during lockdowns associated with COVID-19 among HIV-positive women in Ghana. Data were collected in August 2021 from a cross-section of 538 HIV-positive women aged 18 years and older in the Lower Manya Krobo District in the Eastern region of Ghana. Logit models were used to explore relationships between women's self-reported experiences of physical, sexual, psychological /emotional, and economic violence under lockdown and key socio-economic and demographic characteristics. The findings indicate moderate to high prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) under lockdown in our sample: physical violence (30.1%), sexual violence (28.6%), emotional/psychological violence (53.7%), and economic violence (54.2%). IPV was higher on all four measures for educated women, poorer women, employed women, cohabiting and married women, and HIV seroconcordant couples.

