Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the accuracy of injury severity score (ISS)in the assessment of patients with severe trauma by the consistency analysis of the patients'ISS with severe trauma scored by three clinicians, and to guide the allocation of medical resource.



METHODS: Through retrospective analysis of 100 patients with serious or severe trauma admitted to Peking University People's Hospital since September 2020 to December 2021 (ISS≥16 points), we conducted a consistency analysis of ISS within different evaluators. The general information (gender, age), vital signs, physical examination, imaging, laboratory examination and other associated data of the patients after admission were retrospectively diagnosed by 3 clinicians specializing in trauma surgery and ISS was determined. SPSS 22.0 software was used for statistical analysis, descriptive reports were made on the observed values of each set of data, and Fleiss kappa test was used for consistency analysis of the credibility of the ISS within three clinicians.



RESULTS: Through the consistency analysis of the ISS in 100 patients with severe trauma scored by 3 eva-luators, the total Fleiss kappa value was 0.581, and the overall consistency was medium. Consistency analysis of the different scores was conducted according to the calculation rules of ISS. Among the patients with single-site severe trauma, abbreviated injury scale (AIS) was 4 or 5 points, ISS was 16 or 25 points, and Fleiss kappa value was 0.756 and 0.712 within the three evaluators, showing a relatively high consistency. AIS of each part was more than 4 points, and total ISS was more than 41 points in the severe trauma patients, Fleiss kappa values are higher than 0.8 within the 3 evaluators, showing a high consistency.



CONCLUSION: According to the consistency analysis of severe trauma patients ISS within the three evaluators, when the severe trauma patients with ISS≥16 points are treated or transported, there is a certain accuracy error when the score is used for inter-department communication or inter-hospital transportation, and the consistency of different evaluators for the same injury is moderate. It may lead to misjudgment of the severity of trauma and misallocation of medical resources. However, for trauma patients with single or multiple site AIS≥4 points, ISS is highly consistent among different evaluators, which can accurately indicate the severity of the patient's condition.

Language: zh