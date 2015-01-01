Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hemodialysis is a life-saving treatment used to eliminate toxins and metabolites from the body during poisoning. Despite its effectiveness, there needs to be more research on this method precisely, with most studies focusing on specific poisoning. This study aims to bridge the existing knowledge gap by developing a machine-learning prediction model for forecasting the prognosis of the poisoned patient undergoing hemodialysis.



METHODS: Using a registry database from 2016 to 2022, this study conducted a retrospective cohort study at Loghman Hakim Hospital. First, the relief feature selection algorithm was used to identify the most important variables influencing the prognosis of poisoned patients undergoing hemodialysis. Second, four machine learning algorithms, including extreme gradient boosting (XGBoost), histgradient boosting (HGB), k-nearest neighbors (KNN), and adaptive boosting (AdaBoost), were trained to construct predictive models for predicting the prognosis of poisoned patients undergoing hemodialysis. Finally, the performance of paired feature selection and machine learning (ML) algorithm were evaluated to select the best models using five evaluation metrics including accuracy, sensitivity, specificity the area under the curve (AUC), and f1-score.



RESULT: The study comprised 980 patients in total. The experimental results showed that ten variables had a significant influence on prognosis outcomes including age, intubation, acidity (PH), previous medical history, bicarbonate (HCO3), Glasgow coma scale (GCS), intensive care unit (ICU) admission, acute kidney injury, and potassium. Out of the four models evaluated, the HGB classifier stood out with superior results on the test dataset. It achieved an impressive mean classification accuracy of 94.8%, a mean specificity of 93.5 a mean sensitivity of 94%, a mean F-score of 89.2%, and a mean receiver operating characteristic (ROC) of 92%.



CONCLUSION: ML-based predictive models can predict the prognosis of poisoned patients undergoing hemodialysis with high performance. The developed ML models demonstrate valuable potential for providing frontline clinicians with data-driven, evidence-based tools to guide time-sensitive prognosis evaluations and care decisions for poisoned patients in need of hemodialysis. Further large-scale multi-center studies are warranted to validate the efficacy of these models across diverse populations.

Language: en