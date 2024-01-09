Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association between sport type (collision, contact, non-contact) and subsequent injury risk following concussion in collegiate athletes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective chart review of 248 collegiate athletes with diagnosed concussions (age: 20.0 ± 1.4 years; height: 179.6 ± 10.9 cm; mass: 79.0 ± 13.6 kg, 63% male) from NCAA athletic programs (n = 11) occurred between the 2015-2020 athletic seasons. Acute injuries that occurred within six months following concussion were evaluated. Subsequent injuries were grouped by lower extremity, upper extremity, trunk, or concussion. The independent variable was sport type: collision, contact, non-contact. A Cox proportional hazard model was used to assess the risk of subsequent injury between sport types.



RESULTS: Approximately 28% (70/248) of athletes sustained a subsequent acute injury within six months post-concussion. Collision sport athletes had a significantly higher risk of sustaining any injury (HR: 0.41, p < 0.001, 95% CI: 0.28, 0.62), lower extremity (HR: 0.55, p = 0.04, 95% CI: 0.32, 0.97), and upper extremity (HR: 0.41, p = 0.01, 95% CI: 0.20, 0.81) injuries following concussion. No differences between sport types were observed for other injuries.



CONCLUSION: Collision sport athletes had a higher rate of any subsequent injury, lower, and upper extremity injuries following concussion. Future research should focus on sport-specific secondary injury prevention efforts.

Language: en