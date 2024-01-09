Abstract

PURPOSE: Feasibility and pilot outcomes of a new community-based program for families of children with acquired brain injury (ABI) are presented. Interventions, delivered by home-visiting and teletherapy, were underpinned by problem-solving therapy, narrative meaning making, goal-directed interventions and community system psychoeducation.



METHODS: Eighty-three families of children, who had sustained an ABI before 12 years of age, had an average of 13 sessions of the 'Family First' (FF) intervention. A mixed-methods prospective design was employed. Feasibility was evaluated through measures of accessibility and acceptability. Goal attainment scaling and pre-post changes on standardized questionnaires assessed changes in psychosocial adjustment and quality of life.



RESULTS: Feasibility analyses suggested engagement and retention of often hard to reach families and children with high psychosocial needs. Qualitative analyses suggested themes related to the accessibility of a unique service ('Nothing else like this out there' and 'Accessible and flexible') which facilitated 'Empowerment' within a family context ('A family affair'). Promising changes on standardized scales of behavior problems, competencies and child and family quality of life were discerned. Increased goal attainment scores were observed.



CONCLUSION: The FF program showed feasibility and promise. It impacted positively on the lives of children and families and improved capacity in supporting systems.

