Walton SR, Kelshaw PM, Munce TA, Beidler E, Bowman TG, Oldham JR, Wilmoth K, Broshek DK, Rosenblum DJ, Cifu DX, Resch JE. Brain Inj. 2024; 1-8.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2024.2310787

38318792

OBJECTIVE: Investigate whether an athlete's biological sex and exposure to a dedicated athletic trainer (AT) were related to clinical milestones after a sports-related concussion (SRC).

DESIGN: Retrospective chart review.

METHODS: Medical charts of collegiate athletes (n = 196 [70.9% female]) diagnosed with SRC were reviewed to extract: biological sex, dedicated AT exposure for their sport (yes/no), and time (days) to reaching clinical milestones (diagnosis, symptom resolution, unrestricted return to sport [RTS]). Mann-Whitney U tests were used to determine whether time to clinical milestones differed by sex, AT exposure, or their interaction. Proportions of same-day diagnoses and times to diagnosis, symptom resolution, and unrestricted RTS were evaluated with chi-squared and spearman's rank correlations, respectively.

RESULTS: There were no significant differences in times to reaching any clinical milestone by sex, AT exposure, or their interaction (ps > 0.05). Forty-three percent of participants were diagnosed on the day of their SRC. This did not differ by sex or AT exposure (ps > 0.29). Longer times to SRC diagnosis were associated with more days to symptom resolution (ρ = 0.236, p = 0.001) and unrestricted RTS (ρ = 0.223, p < 0.001).

CONCLUSIONS: Athlete sex and AT exposure were not associated with times to reach any clinical milestone; however, delayed diagnosis was associated with longer times to reach clinical recovery.


Language: en

gender differences; health iniquities; healthcare disparities; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); Sex differences; social determinants of health

