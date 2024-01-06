Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This pilot study tested the feasibility and stress reduction effectiveness of a one-time virtual reality mindfulness module (VRMM) in individuals with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: Thirty-eight participants participated in a pilot study utilizing a mixed methods convergent parallel design. Pretest and posttest stress levels were collected; participants engaged in a brief 4-question qualitative interview. Mann Whitney U and Wilcoxon Signed Rank Tests were used. Qualitative analysis utilized grounded theory.



RESULTS: Post-VRMM, two-thirds (24) of participants had a statistically significant decrease in stress levels. A key qualitative finding indicated that participants found the immersiveness and realism of the VR environments helpful in compensating for cognitive deficits resulting from TBI. There were no adverse side effects reported, indicating that well-designed VRMMs that minimize motion-induced adverse effects are well tolerated in persons with TBI.



CONCLUSION: A guided mindfulness activity in a VR environment was well tolerated, and participants overall found VRMM effective in reducing stress levels. VR-based environments have potential to harness guided mindfulness practice and may support persons with TBI to enhance concentration. Further application of this technology in TBI rehabilitation is promising and warrants future research to explore the benefit of VR in improving rehabilitation outcomes.

