Abstract

This study aimed to explore the prevalence of suicidal thoughts and potential associations (i.e., strength and direction) with caregiver characteristics or factors. A targeted survey was distributed to dementia caregivers aged 55+ years. Questions concerning psychological distress, suicidal thoughts while caregiving and antecedents of suicidal behaviours were administered. A sample of 71 French-speaking Canadian caregivers completed the survey between May and October 2019. Among them, 52.1 per cent (n = 37) reported suicidal ideation while providing care to a relative or a friend living with dementia. Caregivers who presented suicidal ideation reported more abusive behaviour toward the care recipient. Caregivers who reported suicidal thoughts were significantly more distressed than caregivers without them on measures of burden, depression, and anxiety. Suicidal thoughts in caregivers are important evaluation targets, primarily for the prevention of suicide, but also because caregivers who report suicidal thoughts also present a heightened risk for abusing the care recipient.

