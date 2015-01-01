|
McInerney SA, Robertson AC, Schneeback A, Oakes R, Lac A. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
38317585
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, and media publicity plays a role in suicide rates. The United States offers guidelines for the reporting of suicide. This study evaluated guideline adherence in newspaper and newswire publications covering celebrity suicide deaths. The research also assessed whether the sensationalism of article headlines could be predicted by variables reflecting nonadherent reporting.
Language: en
content analysis; recommended guidelines for media reporting of suicide; suicide; suicide and media; suicide risk