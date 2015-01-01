Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide safety plans were originally devised to be paper-based and clinician-guided, but digital self-guided plans are now common.



AIM: This study explored whether plan format (paper vs. digital), assistance (self-authored vs. collaboration), and suicide attempt history were associated with differences in suicidal ideation, suicide-related coping, and perceived usefulness.



METHOD: An online sample of safety plan users (N = 131) completed a survey assessing suicidal ideation, suicide-related coping, and perceived usefulness of their plan. t tests compared outcomes by plan format, collaboration, and suicide attempt history. Pearson correlations explored associations between reasons for plan use, suicidal ideation, and suicide-related coping.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation was significantly higher, and perceived usefulness significantly lower in participants with a past suicide attempt (vs. none) and in those who had collaborated to make their safety plan (vs. self-authored). Collaborators were largely health professionals. No significant differences were found between plan formats. Suicide-related coping was associated with higher perceived usefulness overall. Limitations: Our study design was cross-sectional, utilizing a largely young, female, English-speaking, online help-seeking sample.



CONCLUSIONS: For clients with prior suicide attempts and higher levels of suicidal ideation, meaningful collaboration may be needed to find safety plan coping strategies that are perceived as useful.

Language: en