Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Concussion is a growing concern in worldwide sporting culture. Heart rate variability (HRV) is closely tied with autonomic nervous system (ANS) deficits that arise from a concussion. The objective of this review was to determine if a history of concussion (HOC) can impact HRV values in the time-domain in individuals at rest. This review works to add to the literature surrounding HRV testing and if it can be used to check for brain vulnerabilities beyond the recovery of concussion symptoms.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The systematic review was conducted using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) method. A computer based systematic review scanned articles dating from 1996 to June 2023 through PubMed, Cochrane Library, Google Scholar, and EMBASE databases. A risk of bias assessment was conducted using the ROBINS-E tool. The average difference in time between heartbeats (MeanNN), the standard deviation of the differences (SDNN), and the root mean squared of the successive intervals (RMSSD) were measured.



RESULTS: Six total studies were found that fit the inclusion criteria including a total of 242 participants (133 without HOC, 109 with HOC). The average age of the control group was 23.3 ± 8.2, while the average age of the history of TBI group was 25.4 ± 9.7, with no significant difference between the groups (p = 0.202). Four of the studies reported no significant difference in any of the three measures, while two of the studies reported significant difference for all three measures. The meta-analysis was conducted and found that MeanNN (p = 0.03) and RMSSD (p = 0.04) reached statistical significance, while SDNN did not (p = 0.11).



CONCLUSION: The results of this meta-analysis showed significant difference in two of the three HRV time-domain parameters evaluated. It demonstrates that there can be lowered HRV values that expand beyond the recovery of symptoms, reflecting an extensive period of ANS susceptibility after a concussion. This may be an important variable in determining an athlete's return to play (RTP). Lack of homogenous study populations and testing methods introduces potential for bias and confounding factors, such as gender or age. Future studies should focus on baseline tests to compare individuals to themselves rather than matched controls.

