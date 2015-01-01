|
Takla TN, Matsuda PN, Herring TE, Daugherty AM, Fritz NE. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1336078.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38318081
PURPOSE: Individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience fear of falling (FOF), which is associated with negative health and quality-of-life consequences. Prior research has used FOF and concern about falling (CAF) interchangeably, but persons with MS report that CAF and FOF represent separate constructs that lie on a continuum. Unfortunately, no scale exists to understand the differences between CAF and FOF. Therefore, we developed a novel questionnaire, the Concern and Fear of Falling Evaluation (CAFFE), in which respondents rank their CAF and FOF on a continuum across various activities. This study aims to describe the scale development process and examine its psychometric properties.
concern about falling; fall; fear of falling; multiple sclerosis; scale development