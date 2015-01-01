Abstract

PURPOSE: Individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience fear of falling (FOF), which is associated with negative health and quality-of-life consequences. Prior research has used FOF and concern about falling (CAF) interchangeably, but persons with MS report that CAF and FOF represent separate constructs that lie on a continuum. Unfortunately, no scale exists to understand the differences between CAF and FOF. Therefore, we developed a novel questionnaire, the Concern and Fear of Falling Evaluation (CAFFE), in which respondents rank their CAF and FOF on a continuum across various activities. This study aims to describe the scale development process and examine its psychometric properties.



METHODS: In a single online survey, MS participants responded to demographic questionnaires, indicated whether they experience CAF and FOF, and completed the CAFFE. Psychometric evaluation of the CAFFE involved internal consistency, split-half cross validation, exploratory factor analysis (EFA), and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA).



RESULTS: Out of 1,025 respondents, 64.6% reported CAF and 47.2% reported FOF. The EFA yielded a two-factor solution encompassing activities in open (factor 1) and closed environments (factor 2). The CFA replicated this two-factor solution and the CAFFE demonstrated excellent internal consistency (α = 0.98).



CONCLUSION: The 27-item CAFFE is a highly reliable and valid measure capturing the tipping point at which point CAF moves to FOF. Future research should seek to define the tipping point from the MS community, as CAF may be an adaptive mechanism, whereas FOF may be a maladaptive behavior.

