Abstract

An emerging type of trafficking is targeting overlooked at-risk adults. Benefits Trafficking is the systematic recruitment, harboring, neglect, and financial exploitation of elder and disabled adults who receive government benefits such as Social Security, Veteran's Benefits, Medicaid, and Medicare. Traffickers often pose as kind-hearted individuals offering to provide care for at-risk adults in an in-home setting. Once recruited, at-risk adults are stripped of their government benefits, held against their will, moved from location to location, and denied basic needs such as food, clothing, and adequate shelter. While Benefits Trafficking is a basic civil rights violation issue, it is also a growing public health issue. Victims of Benefits Trafficking are often the forgotten at-risk adults who have fallen through the cracks of various mental health systems, are unhoused, and no longer have a social support system in place. This area of human trafficking is unresearched and its prevalence is largely unknown outside of the few entities working in this space. This paper focuses mainly on raising awareness of Benefits Trafficking and suggestions for future funding and research initiatives.

