Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective Cohort Study.



OBJECTIVES: Although the optimal timing of surgical intervention for traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) is controversial, early intervention has been recognized as being beneficial in several studies. The objective of this study was to evaluate the socioeconomic factors that may delay time to surgical fixation in the management of TSCI.



METHODS: The present study utilized the Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) dataset to identify patients aged greater than 18 undergoing spinal fusion for TSCI from 2007-2016. Patients were divided into subgroups based on race and insurance types. Multivariable linear regression was used to compare time to procedure based on race and payer type while adjusting for demographic and injury-specific factors. Significance was set at P <.05.



RESULTS: Using multivariable analysis, Hispanic and Black patients were associated with significantly increased time to fixation of 12.1 h (95% CI 5.5-18.7, P <.001), and 20.1 h (95% CI 12.1-28.1, P <.001), respectively compared to White patients. Other cohorts based on racial status did not have significantly different times to fixation (P >.05). Medicaid was associated with an increased time to fixation compared to private insurance (11.6 h, 95% CI 3.9-19.2, P =.003).



CONCLUSIONS: Black and Hispanic race and Medicaid were associated with statistically significant increases in time to fixation following TSCI, potentially compromising quality of patient care and resulting in poorer outcomes. More research is needed to elucidate this relationship and ensure equitable care is being delivered.

