Abstract

The development of ship technology and information technology has been driving the continuous improvement of ship intelligence, with safety being an inevitable requirement in the shipping industry. A machine vision-based ship collision warning method is proposed for high monitoring system cost and limited information acquisition in safety design of autonomous ship navigation. The method combines machine learning with image algorithms. Firstly, the backbone of YOLOv7 detector is replaced by EfficientFormerV2 network to achieve model lightweight while ensuring detection accuracy. Public datasets SeaShips, Flow and self-made ship pictures are combined, and the network is trained on this dataset. StrongSORT is used for target tracking. Secondly, a data fusion algorithm is introduced to determine the target point at the bow-bottom of the ship based on the time-varying attitude of the camera and the time-series features of the bounding boxes. Ship navigation trajectory estimation is performed using image algorithms. Finally, a collision evaluation model is established to calculate the collision risk index. Experimental results demonstrate that the improved YOLOv7 network maintains similar mAP.5 and Recall compared to the original model, while reducing the parameters by 31.2 % and GFLOPs by 58.4 %. The accuracy of target ship trajectory estimation is high, with MAE values below 1.5 % and RMSE values below 2 % in experiments. In ship collision warning experiments, the proposed method accurately identifies navigating vessels, estimates the trajectories, and provides timely warnings for imminent collision accidents. Compared to traditional ship collision warning methods, this paper offers a more intelligent and lightweight solution.

