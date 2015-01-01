Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have reported alterations in brain structure in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients with suicide attempts. However, age-related changes in suicidal MDD patients remain unclear.



METHODS: We performed a systematic review following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Embase, PubMed, and Web of Science were searched to identify relevant studies from inception to January 2023. All voxel-based and surface-based morphometry studies comparing suicidal MDD patients to MDD or healthy controls were included. Studies were then grouped by age range (old, middle-age, adolescent) and the commonalities and age-related structural brain alterations were summarized. The included studies were evaluated using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale (NOS).



RESULTS: A total of 17 studies met the inclusion criteria, including 3 of late-life depression (LLD) patients, 11 of middle-aged depression (MAD) patients, and 3 of adolescent depression (AOD) patients. The majority of studies had moderate to high NOS scores, indicating good quality. Patients in all three age groups exhibited extensive alterations in the lateral, medial, and orbital regions of the frontal lobes. Furthermore, suicidal MAD patients showed a specific decrease in the gray matter volume of the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex compared to suicidal LLD patients. Cortical thickness and left angular gyrus volume were decreased in suicidal MAD and suicidal LLD patients, but increased in suicidal AOD patients.



CONCLUSION: This systematic review summarizes structural brain changes in suicidal MDD patients at three age groups: elderly, middle-aged, and adolescent. These findings help elucidate the common circuitry of MDD related to suicide over the lifespan and highlight unique circuitry associated with different ages. These findings may help predict the risk of suicide in MDD patients at different ages.

