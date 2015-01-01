Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Estimate prevalence and identify correlates of self-reported access to a gun among college students. PARTICIPANTS: Degree seeking students never serving in the military at 24 postsecondary institutions participating in ACHA-NCHA III during spring of 2020 and 2021 (N = 17,293) stratified by ciswomen, cismen, and transgender/gender nonconforming.



METHODS: Independent variables included measures of individual-level risk behaviors and experiences including interpersonal violence, mental health issues, and current and lifetime substance use. Individual-level demographics, indicators of institutional affiliation, and institutional characteristics used as controls. Descriptive statistics, chi-square tests of independence, and adjusted odds ratios are reported.



RESULTS: About 14% (n = 2,349) of sample self-reported access. Students' involvement with multiple different risk behaviors and experiences increased the odds of access.



CONCLUSIONS: Access is a prerequisite to firearm use and resulting on-campus assaults, suicides, and homicides. Additional research on access prevalence, location and type of firearm being accessed, and the correlates of access is needed.

