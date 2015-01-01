|
Fisher BS, Sloan JJ, Reyns BW. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38319392
OBJECTIVE: Estimate prevalence and identify correlates of self-reported access to a gun among college students. PARTICIPANTS: Degree seeking students never serving in the military at 24 postsecondary institutions participating in ACHA-NCHA III during spring of 2020 and 2021 (N = 17,293) stratified by ciswomen, cismen, and transgender/gender nonconforming.
College students; firearm access; gun-related behavior