Abstract

BACKGROUND: Even though in many countries suicide is the leading cause of maternal deaths during the postpartum period, the prevalence of thoughts of self-harm (SHTs), an important risk factor for suicide attempts, is still not well documented.



AIM: We aimed to investigate the prevalence of SHTs in a Polish cohort of postpartum women and identify socio-demographic and maternal mental health factors associated with experiencing SHTs.



METHOD: 1545 women took part in a midwife-led postpartum depression (PPD) screening. 337 of them reported SHTs. The Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale (EPDS) was administered. Specifically, we used an abbreviated 5-item version to assess depression symptoms, item 10 to assess SHTs, a composite score of items 1 and 2 - anhedonia, and a composite score of items 3, 4, and 5 - anxiety. Logistic regression analyses were performed to examine associations between variables.



RESULTS: Approximately 2% (n = 337) of women self-reported experiencingSHTs. Within the group of postpartum mothers who self-reported SHTs, 65.60% (n = 221) manifested the symptoms of PPD, and 56.40% (n = 190) - of anxiety. The symptoms of PPD, a mood disorder diagnosed in the past, and younger age were predictors of SHTs.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study can contribute to the development of prevention strategies: analysing separately items from PPD screening questionnaires focusing on SHTs can be an important part of prevention. The lack of the symptoms of PPD and anxiety risk does notexclude experiencing SHTs.

