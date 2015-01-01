Abstract

PURPOSE: Our objective was to investigate rural adolescents' use of firearms and whether they had received firearm training.



METHODS: 2019 Iowa FFA Leadership Conference attendees were surveyed. Descriptive and comparative analyses were performed.



RESULTS: One thousand three hundred and eighty-two FFA members aged 13-18 years participated. The vast majority (85%) had fired a rifle/shotgun; 58% reported firing them >20 times. Of those who had fired rifles/shotguns, 32% had done so before 9 years old; 79% before 13 years. Most had also fired a handgun (62%), with 30% having fired handguns >20 times. Of those who had fired handguns, 34% had done so before 11 years old. The average age for first firing rifles/shotguns was 10.1 (SD 2.9) years, and 11.9 (SD 2.8) years for handguns. Males, older teenagers, and those living on farms or in the country had significantly greater percentages that had fired a rifle/shotgun or a handgun. Greater proportions of males had used firearms >20 times and started firing them at younger ages. Over half (55%) reported having gone hunting. Of those, 24% first hunted before 9 years old; 48% before 11 years. Of those who had used a firearm, 61% had completed a firearm safety training course. For hunters, 80% had taken a course.



CONCLUSIONS: Most participants had used firearms, and many did so at very young ages. Substantial numbers had not received formal training. The authors believe that families should be counseled when it is developmentally appropriate to introduce youth to firearms, and all should take firearm safety training before using them.

