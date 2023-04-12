Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Black individuals are disproportionately exposed to gun violence in the US. Suicide rates among Black US individuals have increased in recent years.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate whether gun violence exposures (GVEs) are associated with suicidal ideation and behaviors among Black adults.



DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional study used survey data collected from a nationally representative sample of self-identified Black or African American (hereafter, Black) adults in the US from April 12, 2023, through May 4, 2023. EXPOSURES: Ever being shot, being threatened with a gun, knowing someone who has been shot, and witnessing or hearing about a shooting.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Outcome variables were derived from the Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview, including suicidal ideation, suicide attempt preparation, and suicide attempt. A subsample of those exhibiting suicidal ideation was used to assess for suicidal behaviors.



RESULTS: The study sample included 3015 Black adults (1646 [55%] female; mean [SD] age, 46.34 [0.44] years [range, 18-94 years]). Most respondents were exposed to at least 1 type of gun violence (1693 [56%]), and 300 (12%) were exposed to at least 3 types of gun violence. Being threatened with a gun (odds ratio [OR], 1.44; 95% CI, 1.01-2.05) or knowing someone who has been shot (OR, 1.44; 95% CI, 1.05-1.97) was associated with reporting lifetime suicidal ideation. Being shot was associated with reporting ever planning a suicide (OR, 3.73; 95% CI, 1.10-12.64). Being threatened (OR, 2.41; 95% CI, 2.41-5.09) or knowing someone who has been shot (OR, 2.86; 95% CI, 1.42-5.74) was associated with reporting lifetime suicide attempts. Cumulative GVE was associated with reporting lifetime suicidal ideation (1 type: OR, 1.69 [95% CI, 1.19-2.39]; 2 types: OR, 1.69 [95% CI, 1.17-2.44]; ≥3 types: OR, 2.27 [95% CI, 1.48-3.48]), suicide attempt preparation (≥3 types; OR, 2.37; 95% CI, 2.37-5.63), and attempting suicide (2 types: OR, 4.78 [95% CI, 1.80-12.71]; ≥3 types: OR, 4.01 [95% CI, 1.41-11.44]).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cross-sectional study, GVE among Black adults in the US was significantly associated with lifetime suicidal ideation and behavior. Public health efforts to substantially reduce interpersonal gun violence may yield additional benefits by decreasing suicide among Black individuals in the US.

