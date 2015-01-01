Abstract

Elder abuse is a worldwide problem with serious consequences for individuals and society. The recognition of elder abuse is complex due to a lack of awareness and knowledge. We present a case of a patient with signs of elder abuse. This case concerns a patient who showed signs of neglect and physical abuse as a result of possible derailed informal care provision. The mandatory reporting code on domestic violence of The Royal Dutch Medical Association was followed and measures were taken by the general practitioner. In the discussion, information on signs and types of elder abuse were provided, together with the description of risk factors.

Language: nl