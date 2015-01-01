Abstract

There is growing concern about psychiatric illness co-occurring with gender-diversity and neurodiversity, including risk of suicidal behavior. We carried out systematic reviews of research literature pertaining to suicide attempt rates in association with gender- and neurodiversity, with meta-analysis of findings. Rates of suicidal acts ranked: gender-diverse versus controls (20.1% vs. 1.90%; highly significant) > autism spectrum disorder (4.51% vs. 1.00%; highly significant) > attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (7.52% vs. 4.09%; not significant). Attempt rates also were greater among controls who included sexual minorities (5.35% vs. 1.41%). The rate among male-to-female transgender subjects (29.1%) was slightly lower than in female-to-male subjects (30.7%), who also were encountered 24.3% more often. In sum, suicidal risk was much greater with gender-diversity than neurodiversity. Suicide attempts rate was somewhat greater among female-to-male transgender subjects. Available information was insufficient to test whether suicidal risk would be even greater among persons with both gender- and neurodiversity.

Language: en