Abstract

Recently, machine learning models have received huge attention for environmental risk modeling. One of these applications is landslide susceptibility mapping which is a necessary primary step for dealing with the landslide risk in prone areas. In this study, a conventional machine learning model called multi-layer perceptron (MLP) neural network is built upon advanced optimization algorithms to achieve a firm prediction of landslide susceptibility in Ardal County, West of Iran. The used geospatial dataset consists of fourteen conditioning factors and 170 landslide events. The used optimizers are electromagnetic field optimization (EFO), symbiotic organisms search (SOS), shuffled complex evolution (SCE), and electrostatic discharge algorithm (ESDA) that contribute to tuning MLP's internal parameters. The competency of the models is evaluated using several statistical methods to provide a comparison among them. It was discovered that the EFO-MLP and SCE-MLP enjoy much quicker training than SOS-MLP and ESDA-MLP. Further, relying on both accuracy and time criteria, the EFO-MLP was found to be the most efficient model (time = 1161 s, AUC = 0.879, MSE = 0.153, and R = 0.657). Hence, the landslide susceptibility map of this model is recommended to be used by authorities to provide real-world protective measures within Ardal County. For helping this, a random forest-based model showed that Elevation, Lithology, and Land Use are the most important factors within the studied area. Lastly, the solution discovered in this study is converted into an equation for convenient landslide susceptibility prediction.

