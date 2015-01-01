Abstract

PURPOSE: Prior research has shown that the majority of those bereaved by suicide express a need for mental health care services. However, there is a lack of knowledge about these individuals' use of primary health care. The objective of our study was to estimate the association between suicide bereavement and general practitioner (GP) consultations for mental health reasons.



METHODS: A population-wide, register-based cohort study identifying 25,580 individuals bereaved by suicide. Estimations of increases in consultation rate were modeled through individual fixed-effects linear analyses adjusted for age and time-period.



RESULTS: Overall, 35% of those bereaved by suicide had a GP consultation for mental health reasons during the first 1-2 months, and 53% after two years. In the month immediately after bereavement by suicide, there was a large increase in the consultation rate with a GP for mental health reasons. In the months that followed, the consultation rate gradually decreased. One year after bereavement, the consultation rate stabilized at a somewhat higher level than before the death. The increase in consultation rate was evident across all kinship groups, and the increase was greatest for partners and smallest for siblings. Women had more contact with the GP before the suicide and a greater increase in contact than men.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that many of those bereaved by suicide seek assistance from primary health care, and that some are in need of prolonged follow-up from the GP. Health governments should be aware of this and seek to strengthen the GPs knowledge of the needs and challenges associated with this patient group. Measures should also be taken to remove barriers to contact the health care system, especially for men and bereaved siblings.

Language: en