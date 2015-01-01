Abstract

BACKGROUND: Illicit substance sales facilitated by social media platforms are a growing public health issue given recent increases in overdose deaths, including an alarming rise in cases of fentanyl poisoning. However, little is known about how online users evaluate what features of social media posts convey safety, which can influence their intent to source illicit substances.



OBJECTIVES: This study adapts conjoint analysis which assessed how attributes of social media posts (i.e., features) influence safety evaluations of mock posts selling illicit substances. 440 participants were recruited online for self-reporting use or purchase of controlled substances or prescription medicines recreationally. The following attributes were tested: drug packaging, drug offerings, profile photo of seller, payment info provided, and use of emojis.



RESULTS: Packaging was ranked the most important attribute (Average Importance =43.68, Offering=14.94, Profile=13.86, Payment=14.11, Emoji=13.41), with posts that displayed drugs in pill bottles assessed as the most safe. Attribute levels for advertising multiple drugs, having a blank profile photo, including payment information, and including emojis also ranked higher in perceived safety. Rankings were consistent across tested demographic factors (i.e., gender, age, and income). Survey results show that online pharmacies were most likely to be perceived as safe for purchasing drugs and medications. Additionally, those who were younger in age, had higher income, and identified as female were more likely to purchase from a greater number of platforms.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings can assist in developing more precise content moderation for platforms seeking to address this ongoing threat to public safety.

