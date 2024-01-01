SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cronin MR, Beltran RS, Zavaleta ES. Trends Ecol. Evol. (Amst.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tree.2024.01.003

PMID

38320928

Abstract

Fieldwork is crucial for science but poses heightened risks of gender-based harassment and assault. Current practices prioritize post-incident reporting, despite the demonstrated potential of preventive approaches. We recommend proactive practices, training strategies, and systemic policy changes to build safe and inclusive fieldwork settings from the outset.


Language: en

Keywords

equity; field science; gender in science; harassment; STEM

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print