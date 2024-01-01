CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Cronin MR, Beltran RS, Zavaleta ES. Trends Ecol. Evol. (Amst.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38320928
|
Abstract
|
Fieldwork is crucial for science but poses heightened risks of gender-based harassment and assault. Current practices prioritize post-incident reporting, despite the demonstrated potential of preventive approaches. We recommend proactive practices, training strategies, and systemic policy changes to build safe and inclusive fieldwork settings from the outset.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
equity; field science; gender in science; harassment; STEM