Shyrokonis Y, Peitzmeier S, Ward M, Fedina L, Tolman R, Herrenkohl TI. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231222491

38317289

This study explores formal and informal intimate partner violence (IPV) service use among women and transgender/nonbinary individuals in the state of Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 14.8% (N = 173) of participants experienced IPV during this period, and 70% utilized at least one formal IPV service (13.3%). Up to 22% of survivors reported wanting to seek formal help but not doing so due to fear of partner reprisal, contracting COVID-19, or COVID-related service reductions. White, pregnant, and part-time-employed survivors were most likely to seek informal help. Older, higher-income, white, part-time-employed, pregnant, and non-essential worker survivors were most likely to seek formal help.


COVID-19; help-seeking; intimate partner violence; services

