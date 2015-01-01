|
Shyrokonis Y, Peitzmeier S, Ward M, Fedina L, Tolman R, Herrenkohl TI. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38317289
This study explores formal and informal intimate partner violence (IPV) service use among women and transgender/nonbinary individuals in the state of Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 14.8% (N = 173) of participants experienced IPV during this period, and 70% utilized at least one formal IPV service (13.3%). Up to 22% of survivors reported wanting to seek formal help but not doing so due to fear of partner reprisal, contracting COVID-19, or COVID-related service reductions. White, pregnant, and part-time-employed survivors were most likely to seek informal help. Older, higher-income, white, part-time-employed, pregnant, and non-essential worker survivors were most likely to seek formal help.
COVID-19; help-seeking; intimate partner violence; services