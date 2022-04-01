SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Benzar I, Levytskyi A, Khrapach V, Unukovych D. World J. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1002/wjs.12091

PMID

38319195

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The article discusses the challenges faced by civilian healthcare providers in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the conflict in treating pediatric trauma resulting from war-related incidents.

METHODS: The authors share their experiences and insights from managing a series of 12 pediatric patients admitted to the Ohmatdyt children's hospital between February 25 and April 1, 2022. During this period, the hospital was under constant threat due to the military conflict.

RESULTS: The patients, ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years, suffered injuries from various causes, including vehicle shootings, explosions, and other traumatic events. The interventions and timely management are discussed, and two detailed clinical cases are presented to illustrate the complexities of treating pediatric trauma in a warzone.

CONCLUSION: In summary, the article sheds light on the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers in a warzone when treating pediatric trauma. It underscores the importance of timely intervention, effective triage, and the utilization of advanced medical techniques to improve patient outcomes in such challenging circumstances.


Language: en

Keywords

children multidisciplinary hospital; negative pressure wound therapy; pediatric military trauma; war in Ukraine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print