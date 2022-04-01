Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The article discusses the challenges faced by civilian healthcare providers in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the conflict in treating pediatric trauma resulting from war-related incidents.



METHODS: The authors share their experiences and insights from managing a series of 12 pediatric patients admitted to the Ohmatdyt children's hospital between February 25 and April 1, 2022. During this period, the hospital was under constant threat due to the military conflict.



RESULTS: The patients, ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years, suffered injuries from various causes, including vehicle shootings, explosions, and other traumatic events. The interventions and timely management are discussed, and two detailed clinical cases are presented to illustrate the complexities of treating pediatric trauma in a warzone.



CONCLUSION: In summary, the article sheds light on the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers in a warzone when treating pediatric trauma. It underscores the importance of timely intervention, effective triage, and the utilization of advanced medical techniques to improve patient outcomes in such challenging circumstances.

