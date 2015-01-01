|
Pringle JK, Ruffell A, Wisniewski KD, Davenward B, Heaton V, Hobson L. Forensic Sci. Int. Rep. 2023; 8: e100324.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
The cold case search for clandestine graves can be challenging due to the length of time elapsed since the crime and the search environment changing itself. This paper reports on a cold case search for "Christine", a young girl who was reported missing in the mid-1970s in the East Midlands, UK. Once a search sub-area was determined by case reports and new intelligence in rural woodland, a police ground search proved unsuccessful. A multi-phased geoforensic search investigation, using remote sensing and UAV drones, metal detector, EM and dGPS surveys, was subsequently undertaken, with collected data processed and analysed.
Cold case; DGPS; EM; Forensic science; Geoscience; Metal detection