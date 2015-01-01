Abstract

To solve complex forensic cases, medico-legal issues such as cause of death, manner of death, weapon used, postmortem interval, and volitional activity must be resolved. An otherwise healthy 43-year-old male was found dead in a pool of blood 500 m from his home. On inspection, six penetrating lacerations were found on the left side of the chest. Police began an inquiry because they suspected firearm injuries. A dual-pointed weapon inflicted these paired penetrating injuries. The same weapon stabbed the victim three times. The injuries resembled rifle entry wounds, yet there were no exit wounds or bullets inside the corpse. In the field of forensic pathology, there exist numerous cases when antemortem penetrating wounds and post-mortem defects exhibit similarities to firearm injuries, leading to potential confusion among the parties involved in the investigation. In order to effectively manage complex cases, a thorough comprehension of various injury types and the weapons responsible for causing them is essential. Therefore, appropriate training and close supervision are required to enhance the quality and credibility of these investigations as a whole.

Language: en