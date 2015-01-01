Abstract

The deployment of small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, for transmission line inspections, has brought attention to the potential impact of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) on UAV operations. This work describes a mathematical model based on the finite elements method (FEM), designed to examine the electric and magnetic fields produced by extra-high voltage (EHV) conductors. The current study extends the analysis to encompass both electric and magnetic fields and evaluates the safe distances for UAVs operating near 345 kV, 500 kV, and 765 kV transmission lines. The electromagnetic environment around these EHV transmission lines was simulated using electrostatic, magnetostatic, and transient magnetic modules within the QuickField software 6.6. Electric and magnetic profiles were estimated using 2D finite element analysis, including a numerical simulation for phase-to-phase fault EMFs for the above transmission lines. These results were then cross-verified with theoretical calculations at specific intervals and further validated using the EMFACDC analytical method developed by the International Telecommunication Union. This comprehensive assessment concludes that precise distance considerations are necessary to ensure UAV safety during power line inspections, mitigating potential risks from EMF interference.

