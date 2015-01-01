Abstract

Aims We explored trends in gabapentinoid prescribing, drug seizures and postmortem toxicology using a national pharmacy claims database, law enforcement drug seizures data and a population-based postmortem toxicology database.



METHODS Gabapentinoid prescribing rates per 100 000 eligible population (2010-2020), annual number of drug seizures involving gabapentinoids (2012-2020) and gabapentinoid detection (positive) rates per 100 postmortem toxicology case (2013-2020) were calculated. Negative binomial regression models were used to evaluate longitudinal trends for gabapentin and pregabalin separately.



RESULTS Gabapentin (adjusted rate ratio [RR] 1.06, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05-1.06, P <.001) and pregabalin (adjusted RR 1.08, 95% CI 1.08-1.09, P <.001) prescribing increased annually, with higher rates of pregabalin (vs. gabapentin) observed every year. Drug seizures involving pregabalin also increased over time (RR 1.54 95% CI 1.25-1.90, P <.0001). Of the 26 317 postmortem toxicology cases, 0.92% tested positive for gabapentin, and 6.37% for pregabalin. Detection rates increased for both gabapentin (RR 1.28, 95% CI 1.11-1.48, P <.001) and pregabalin (RR 1.13, 95% CI 1.11-1.48, P <.001) between 2013 and 2020. A total of 1901 cases (7.2%) tested positive for heroin/methadone; this sub-group had a higher detection rate for pregabalin (n = 528, 27.8%) and gabapentin (n = 41, 2.2%) over the study period, with a high burden of codetections for pregabalin with benzodiazepines (peaking at 37.3% in 2018), and pregabalin with prescription opioids (peaking at 28.9% in 2020).



CONCLUSION This study raises concerns regarding the wide availability of pregabalin in Ireland, including a growing illicit supply, and the potential for serious harm arising from poly drug use involving pregabalin among people who use heroin or methadone.

Language: en