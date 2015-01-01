Abstract

Traditional shipping, often referred to as 'Pelra', displays unique characteristics in contrast with conventional ships. This study hypothesizes that the implementation of a Safety Management System (SMS) in Pelra is influenced by both technical and non-technical factors. The primary objective of this research is to ascertain the degree of influence exerted by each factor on the implementation of SMSs in Pelra. Structural Equation Modeling was utilized to analyze expert opinions gathered for this study. The findings indicate that both technical and non-technical factors have direct and interrelated impacts on the safety management of Pelra. Notably, non-technical factors, particularly the authority and responsibility of the company and the ship's crew, along with technical aspects such as the ship's construction and stability, emerge as predominant influences. These factors act as control variables, guiding the prioritization of actions in SMS implementation. The insights gained from this research can inform policymakers in developing SMS regulations for traditional ships. A detailed examination of safety issues within the most influential factors is undertaken to reshape policies and program directives, aiming to enhance traditional shipping safety. The adoption of SMSs implies increased responsibilities and associated costs for ship owners and crew, necessitating consensus and commitment among all stakeholders, including the government, ship owners, and crew, for effective SMSs policy implementation in Pelra.

