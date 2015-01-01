|
Meneses PRSDO, Vieira MVP, De Alcântara DS, De Magalhães CCRGN, Oliveira KA, Buges NM, Costa GDSM, Quixabeira SDF. Revista Contemporânea 2024; 4(1): 2871-2886.
A prevalência de acidentes domésticos de afogamento na infǎncia entre 05 e 10 anos
Drowning is an event in which a person or animal inhales water or other liquid, resulting in airway obstruction and inability to breathe. When the drowning victim is a child, the impact of the loss becomes even more serious. Child drowning is a serious concern and a leading cause of accidental death in children. Given this scenario, the present study aimed to analyze the prevalence of drowning accidents among children between the ages of 5 and 10 years. In methodology, it was a bibliographical review, based on selected scientific studies and jurisprudence, whose time frame was between 2018 and 2023 found in databases such as Scielo and Google Scholar. In the results, it was evident that the safety of children in the water is of utmost importance, and taking appropriate precautions can prevent incidents of child drowning. The prevalence of child drowning can vary significantly depending on region, access to bodies of water and safety measures implemented. Among the prevalence factors, geography, climate, education and awareness, security measures, among others, stand out.