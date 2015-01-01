Abstract

Drowning is an event in which a person or animal inhales water or other liquid, resulting in airway obstruction and inability to breathe. When the drowning victim is a child, the impact of the loss becomes even more serious. Child drowning is a serious concern and a leading cause of accidental death in children. Given this scenario, the present study aimed to analyze the prevalence of drowning accidents among children between the ages of 5 and 10 years. In methodology, it was a bibliographical review, based on selected scientific studies and jurisprudence, whose time frame was between 2018 and 2023 found in databases such as Scielo and Google Scholar. In the results, it was evident that the safety of children in the water is of utmost importance, and taking appropriate precautions can prevent incidents of child drowning. The prevalence of child drowning can vary significantly depending on region, access to bodies of water and safety measures implemented. Among the prevalence factors, geography, climate, education and awareness, security measures, among others, stand out.



O afogamento é um evento em que uma pessoa ou animal inala água ou outro líquido, resultando na obstrução das vias aéreas e na incapacidade de respirar. Quando a vítima de afogamento é uma criança, o impacto da perda se torna ainda mais grave. O afogamento infantil é uma preocupação séria e uma das principais causas de morte acidental em crianças. Diante desse cenário, o presente estudo teve o objetivo de analisar a prevalência de acidentes de afogamento com crianças entre a idade de 05 a 10 anos. Na metodologia, tratou-se de uma revisão bibliográfica, baseada em estudos científicos selecionados e jurisprudência, cujo recorte temporal se deu entre 2018 a 2023 encontrados em base de dados tais como Scielo e Google Acadêmico. Nos resultados, ficou evidente que a segurança das crianças na água é de extrema importância, e tomar precauções adequadas pode prevenir incidentes de afogamento infantil. A prevalência do afogamento infantil pode variar significativamente de acordo com a região, o acesso a corpos d'água e as medidas de segurança implementadas. Dentre os fatores de prevalência, destacam-se a geografia, o clima, educação e conscientização, medidas de segurança, dentre outros.