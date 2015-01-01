Abstract

Surf-related drowning fatalities are a public health concern in the Great Lakes region of North America, and within Canada there are few beaches with lifeguards and no regional beach safety strategy. This short paper presents the results of a survey completed in the northern hemisphere summer of 2022 to determine the perceptions of beach users at Station Beach in Kincardine, Ontario, a popular tourist beach town on Lake Huron.



RESULTS suggest that beach safety knowledge and choice of location to occupy along the beach depend on experience with the beach, with frequent visitors tending to select quieter locations located further from a jetty that can result in a structural rip current. Infrequent visitors tended to be closer to the jetty and selected that location based on convenience (e.g., close to parking), suggesting the need for structural changes to guide behaviour towards safer areas of the beach.



RESULTS also highlight the challenges of developing an effective warning system to inform beach users of potentially dangerous surf and currents in the absence of an investment in lifeguards or a regional/provincial beach safety strategy.

