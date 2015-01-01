|
Citation
Houser C, Smith A. Can. Geogr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Surf-related drowning fatalities are a public health concern in the Great Lakes region of North America, and within Canada there are few beaches with lifeguards and no regional beach safety strategy. This short paper presents the results of a survey completed in the northern hemisphere summer of 2022 to determine the perceptions of beach users at Station Beach in Kincardine, Ontario, a popular tourist beach town on Lake Huron.
Language: en
Keywords
beach safety; courant d'arrachement; drowning; grands lacs; large lakes; noyade; rip current; sécurité à la plage