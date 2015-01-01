SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu X, Chen J, Cheng Z, Liu X, Wang Y, Liu W, Jiang X. Journal of Engineered Fibers and Fabrics 2024; 19: e15589250231224969.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

10.1177/15589250231224969

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Nowadays, the safety of special children has gradually become a hot spot of social concern. In this paper, aiming at the problems of autism spectrum disorder children who are easy to get lost and drown, intelligent monitoring clothing with lost warning and drowning rescue functions is designed. Firstly a clothing technology system based on multi-MCU and BeiDou dual-mode positioning was set up. Then according to their characteristics of physiology and psychology, CLO was used for virtual simulation design of color, pattern, and style of sample clothes. Finally, the product prototype of intelligent monitoring clothing was evaluated from various aspects. The results confirm that the clothing can meet the physical and psychological needs of these children. Its intelligent sensor positioning, data acquisition and transmission, and waterproof and rescue functions are designed accurately, which can not only play an early warning and protection role when children go beyond the fence and drown, but also reduce the monitoring burden of parents to a certain extent. This study also provides a reference for the design of intelligent monitoring clothing for special children.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print