Abstract

Nowadays, the safety of special children has gradually become a hot spot of social concern. In this paper, aiming at the problems of autism spectrum disorder children who are easy to get lost and drown, intelligent monitoring clothing with lost warning and drowning rescue functions is designed. Firstly a clothing technology system based on multi-MCU and BeiDou dual-mode positioning was set up. Then according to their characteristics of physiology and psychology, CLO was used for virtual simulation design of color, pattern, and style of sample clothes. Finally, the product prototype of intelligent monitoring clothing was evaluated from various aspects. The results confirm that the clothing can meet the physical and psychological needs of these children. Its intelligent sensor positioning, data acquisition and transmission, and waterproof and rescue functions are designed accurately, which can not only play an early warning and protection role when children go beyond the fence and drown, but also reduce the monitoring burden of parents to a certain extent. This study also provides a reference for the design of intelligent monitoring clothing for special children.

