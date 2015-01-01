Abstract

Health problems related to critical conditions most often occur in everyday life. Critical conditions that can occur suddenly include traffic accidents, poisoning, exposure to hot oil or hot water, and swallowing small objects. This can have an impact on disability and death. The main causes of death due to injury are traffic accidents, suicide, falls, drowning, and poisoning. Handling critical conditions must be done quickly using trained skills. Therefore, people need to get basic skills in handling critical cases. The solution to the problem in the Emergency Response Assisted Village Development program through Skills for Accident and Emergency in Increasing Community Independence as an Effort to Prevent Injury and Death in Lawe Kihing Village, Bambel District, Southeast Aceh Regency, namely forming health cadres, basic life support training, early treatment of burns, poisoning and First Aid, Establishing an Mou with the Hospital for the patient transfer process, SkACy_Ku Module, and ongoing assistance through the SkACy_Ku Module. The results of the activities achieved were that the majority of health cadres had good knowledge and skills regarding emergency case-handling actions.



===



Masalah kesehatan terkait kondisi kritis paling sering terjadi dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Kondisi kritis yang dapat terjadi tiba-tiba seperti kecelakaan lalu lintas, keracunan, terkena minyak panas atau air panas dan tertelan benda kecil. Hal ini dapat berdampak terhadap kecacatan dan kematian. Penyebab utama kematian akibat cedera adalah kecelakaan lalu lintas, bunuh diri, jatuh, tenggelam dan keracunan. Penangganan kondisi kritis harus dapat dilakukan dengan cepat menggunakan kemampuan yang terlatih. Oleh karena itu masyarakat perlu mendapatkan keterampilan dasar dalam menanggani kasus kritis. Adapun solusi permasalahan pada program Pengembangan Desa Binaan Tanggap Darurat melalui Skill for Accident and Emergency dalam Meningkatkan Kemandirian Masyarakat sebagai Upaya Pencegahan Kecatatan dan Kematian di Desa Lawe Kihing Kecamatan Bambel Kabupaten Aceh Tenggara yaitu membentuk kader kesehatan, pelatihan Bantuan Hidup Dasar, penangganan awal luka bakar, keracunan dan P3K, Menjalin Mou dengan Rumah Sakit untuk proses transfer pasien, Modul SkACy_Ku, dan Pendampingan berkelanjutan melalui Modul SkACy_Ku. Adapun hasil capaian kegiatan yaitu mayoritas kader kesehatan memiliki pengetahuan dan keterampilan yang baik terkait tindakan penangganan kasus emergency.

Language: id