SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mendes J. Fem. Theor. 2024; e14647001231223099.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14647001231223099

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Drawing feminist analyses of the affective work of shame, compassion and pain into dialogue with Black political theory's critique of the 'ordinary' spectacle of Black suffering and death, this article theoretically examines the disciplining of Black maternal subjects who behave badly in Nordic public space. Considering media coverage of two separate instances from 2019 where Black mothers are either threatened by the risk of death or succumb to death, this article analyses how the racial logics of national assimilation locate these women as deviantly unassimilable subjects who are swiftly made culpable for the conditions of their own suffering.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print