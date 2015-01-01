Abstract

The technological advances of the past decades have reimagined how firearms are made, distributed, and regulated. Innovations in 3D printing and the increased populatity of online shopping and forums have cultivated a gun culture around convenience and modernization. This modernization of gun ownership, coupled with enhancements to our Second Amendment rights,has forced the U.S. government and various of its jurisdictions to re-evaluate firearm regulation, considering the emergence of what are recently known as ghost guns.

Language: es