Charles JD, Blocher J, Miller DAH. N. Y. Univ. Law Rev. 2024; 99: 438-452.
(Copyright © 2024, New York University School of Law)
In the wake of the Supreme Court's transformative decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, courts are now confronted with new questions about where guns can be restricted and what justifications support those regulations. This Essay urges that the development of the doctrine governing location-based prohibitions should focus as much on the why as the where. Instead of simply isolating each location and considering the historical pedigree of gun restrictions in that place, judges should evaluate the reasons behind the sensitive places doctrine itself. We aim to recenter these first order questions to avoid haphazard doctrinal development that threatens to leave Second Amendment law incoherent and unpredictable.