Abstract

Today, in many countries of the world, in the era of rapid technological development in all areas, injuries, especially among preschool children, are an extremely important and global problem for any country and for it. the health system. Especially in countries with a relatively high birth rate, household injuries among children, more precisely, among children of preschool age, are one of the most pressing medical and social problems. The urgency of the problem is that children of preschool age are injured not only in kindergartens, on the street, on playgrounds, but most of them (70%) are at home. These include falling from a window, drowning, suffocation, burns, poisoning and car accidents. In order to reduce injuries among children of preschool age, it was emphasized that it is important not only to strictly follow the established rules and norms, but also to activate the joint actions of teachers, educators and parents.

Language: en