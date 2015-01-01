SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Juarez-Garcia MI. Ethical Theory Moral Pract. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10677-024-10432-5

Should businesses engage in moral talk when it becomes profitable? Due to their particular position of visibility, it is reasonable to acknowledge that businesses have specific moral duties. Some might argue that companies ought to help abandon morally repugnant norms by providing examples of alternative behaviors through advertisements. However, the moral talk of businesses might unexpectedly reinforce repugnant norms and increase social tensions in a polarized society. Then, the duty of the companies is not fulfilled when they engage in moral talk. In polarized societies, the positional duty of businesses implies decreasing the risk of social conflict. It is not clear how to do that, yet I argue that if businesses use moral talk with mass marketing strategies, they would strive to shape impartial moral messages aiming to find points of moral convergence among polarized moral positions, which might mitigate social polarization. I call this duty the imperative of doux commerce.


Grandstanding; Impartiality; Moral talk; Profit; Social norms

