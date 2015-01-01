Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the psychological state of the under-18 population includes an increased risk of psychopathological symptoms development and exacerbation of already present psychiatric disorders. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of mental health problems in Polish children and adolescents with a focus on suicidal and self-harm behavior with the impact of the pandemic.



METHODS: The questionnaire collected demographic data, information regarding mental states and psychopathological symptoms, history of self-harm and suicidal behaviors, as well as the experience of psychological, and physical violence, and suicidal self-harm behaviors before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: In the final analysis, 782 responses were included. Self-evaluation of general and mental health scores was significantly lower during the pandemic among children (both p < 0.001) and adolescents (both p < 0.001). Moreover, general and mental health scores were lower among adolescents compared to children before (both p < 0.001) and during (both p < 0.001) the pandemic. The frequency of seeking help because of mental health problems increased during the pandemic among children and adolescents, while no changes were observed in the prevalence of psychiatric hospitalizations in either of the populations (p = 0.317 and p = 1.00, respectively). Out of autoregressive behaviors among children during the pandemic period, only the frequency of thinking about death increased (p = 0.038). No suicidal attempts were undertaken by children in either of the evaluated time periods. The presence of all autoaggressive behaviors was greater among adolescents compared to children both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic (all p<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: A subjective decrease in psychophysical well-being, an increase in the frequency of seeking mental health help during the pandemic, as well as an increased prevalence of depressive and anxiety symptoms were observed in the under-18 population as a potential consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and related socioeconomic changes. The marked increase in self-harm behavior in the adolescent population (age > 12) and the marked increase in the frequency of death thinking in children (age ≤ 12) suggests the need for greater awareness and easier access to professional help from mental health specialists, particularly in a time of unprecedented stress and social isolation.

