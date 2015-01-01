Abstract

Reasonable semantic partition of indoor areas can improve space utilization, optimize property management, and enhance safety and convenience. Existing algorithms for such partitions have drawbacks, such as the inability to consider semantics, slow convergence, and sensitivity to outliers. These limitations make it difficult to have partition schemes that can match the real-world observations. To obtain proper partitions, this paper proposes an improved K-means clustering algorithm (IK-means), which differs from traditional K-means in three respects, including the distance measurement method, iterations, and stop conditions of iteration. The first aspect considers the semantics of the spaces, thereby enhancing the rationality of the space partition. The last two increase the convergence speed. The proposed algorithm is validated in a large-scale indoor scene, and the results show that it has outperformance in both accuracy and efficiency. The proposed IK-means algorithm offers a promising solution to overcome existing limitations and advance the effectiveness of indoor space partitioning algorithms. This research has significant implications for the semantic area partition of large-scale and complex indoor areas, such as shopping malls and hospitals.

