Abstract

An intelligent lower-limb prosthesis can provide walking support and convenience for lower-limb amputees. Trajectory planning of prosthesis joints plays an important role in the intelligent prosthetic control system, which directly determines the performance and helps improve comfort when wearing the prosthesis. Due to the differences in physiology and walking habits, humans have their own walking mode that requires the prosthesis to consider the individual's demands when planning the prosthesis joint trajectories. The human is an integral part of the control loop, whose subjective feeling is important feedback information, as humans can evaluate many indicators that are difficult to quantify and model. In this study, trajectories were built using the phase variable method by normalizing the gait curve to a unified range. The deviations between the optimal trajectory and current were represented using Fourier series expansion. A gait dataset that contains multi-subject kinematics data is used in the experiments to prove the feasibility and effectiveness of this method. In the experiments, we optimized the subjects' gait trajectories from an average to an individual gait trajectory. By using the individual trajectory planning algorithm, the average gait trajectory can be effectively optimized into a personalized trajectory, which is beneficial for improving walking comfort and safety and bringing the prosthesis closer to intelligence.

