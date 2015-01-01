Abstract

This study compared the level of workplace violence experienced by personal healthcare workers in a district in Seoul, Republic of Korea, with those experienced by workers in office or service jobs. We matched 150 personal care workers with 150 office workers and 150 service workers using a propensity score. Workplace violence was categorized into psychological violence and physical violence. Of the surveyed personal care workers, 53.3% reported experiencing psychological violence, and 42.0% reported experiencing physical violence. After adjusting for self-reported work-related symptoms, personal care workers had significantly higher odds of experiencing psychological violence than office workers (OR = 5.01; 95% CI: 2.80-8.97) or service workers (OR = 7.54; 95% CI: 3.93-14.47). The adjusted odds for physical violence were also significantly higher for personal care workers compared with those for office workers (OR = 5.83; 95% CI: 2.96-11.50) and service workers (OR = 6.00; 95% CI: 2.88-12.49). In terms of specific types of workplace violence, personal care workers were 7-10 times more likely to experience unwanted sexual attention, sexual harassment, and physical violence than office or service workers. We found that personal care workers were more prone to workplace violence than office or service workers, with gender-based or physical violence being the most common types. Considering the negative impact of workplace violence on workers' well-being and health services, policy updates and interventions focusing on personal care workers are needed to reduce workplace violence, safeguard workers' rights, and establish a secure working environment.

